This Sassy Senior Dog Was Not Expected To Live Long At All When He Was Adopted 6 Years Ago And After Being Diagnosed With Cancer His Mom Is Hoping To Buy Him More Time

Chicago, Illinois. 15-year-old Bill is a sassy senior Chihuahua mix who ended up in the loving arms of Kathy Lesinski as a foster dog.

Kathy got Bill from Chicago Animal Care and Control, and during his time being fostered by Kathy, Bill got adopted two times.

He sadly was returned twice, and shortly after being returned for the second time, he began experiencing seizures.

Kathy fully expected that Bill did not have long to live, and so, she adopted him, thinking this was just going to be a hospice situation.

Well, that was 6 years ago.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bill

“Amazingly, Bill has thrived with a seizure disorder, congestive heart failure, thyroid issues, autoimmune disease, and several oral surgeries to remove his teeth, and a cancerous mass two years ago,” Kathy explained on a GoFundMe page she created for Bill.

“He is a tiny sassy senior superstar and has helped with numerous events and fundraising initiatives for rescue animals and animals with cancer.”

“He has been a foster brother to other rescue dogs and spreads the joy of senior dogs. It is truly amazing watching the reaction people have to Bill, he makes everyone smile.”

