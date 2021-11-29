This Young Chef Was Biking Home After Closing Her Restaurant When She Was Hit By An SUV That Didn’t Even Stop

New Orleans, Louisiana. Kelsey is a young chef living in New Orleans who works as the Executive Chef at a restaurant called Coquette.

It was Sunday evening, November 21st when Kelsey closed up her restaurant and hopped on her bike to head home.

She was on her bike, making her way along the Warehouse District when she was suddenly hit by a black SUV at 12:15 in the morning.

Her leg was broken in the terrible accident that occurred on Girod and Camp St., and the driver didn’t even stop after running her over.

“The SUV fled the scene without hesitation or care for Kelsey,” a GoFundMe page for Kelsey reads.

“She called 911 but received no response. Thankfully, five kind New Orleanians stopped and helped move Kelsey from where she lay in the street to her partner’s truck.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kelsey

“Kelsey was taken to the hospital where she received surgery nine hours after her arrival. The police arrived 12 hours after she was admitted to the hospital.”

“Kelsey responded well to her first surgery and spent the next two nights with loved ones and nurses keeping a watchful eye. A second surgery has been scheduled for early December with a lengthy recovery time expected to follow.”

