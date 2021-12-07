At The Age Of 10, She Was Diagnosed With A Severe Condition Said To Be More Painful Than Giving Birth

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A girl named Allie was diagnosed with a severe condition at the tender age of ten, and her condition is said to be more painful than giving birth to a baby.

Allie’s cousin Briana Ghbein explained on a GoFundMe page that Allie’s diagnosis is something called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome; also known as CRPS.

“Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a broad term describing excess and prolonged pain and inflammation that follows an injury to an arm or leg,” the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke outlines on their website.

“CRPS has acute (recent, short-term) and chronic (lasting greater than six months) forms. CRPS used to be known as reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD) and causalgia.”

“People with CRPS have changing combinations of spontaneous pain or excess pain that is much greater than normal following something as mild as a touch.”

“Other symptoms include changes in skin color, temperature, and/or swelling on the arm or leg below the site of injury.”

CRPS is very rare and though it can improve over time and disappear entirely for most people, others are left with incredible pain that leaves them essentially disabled.

For Allie, CRPS causes her to be in constant, excruciating pain. She was first diagnosed with the condition back in 2019.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Allie

