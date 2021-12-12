Mariah Carey Basically Makes A Freaking Fortune Off Her Christmas Music And Here’s How Much That Actually Is

Even if you’re not a fan of Mariah Carey, I’m sure you can at least appreciate her upbeat and catchy Christmas music!

She came out with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” back in 1994, and it didn’t take long for that to become the anthem of the holiday season.

Mariah wrote her Christmas hit along with Walter Afanasieff and it took them all of 15 minutes to compose and write it.

It did take until last year for the holiday hit to finally make it to number 1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts for the first time ever.

So how much does Mariah make off of it? Not more than you could ever know, because I’m going to break it all down for you!

Instagram; Mariah is pictured above having some fun in the snow

The Economist reported that as of 2017, Mariah made $60 million dollars since “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came out.

Instagram; Mariah smiles in front of her Christmas tree

