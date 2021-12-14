She Was Found Dead In A Landfill 35 Years Ago And Investigators Are Still Looking For This Teen’s Killer, Along With This Man She Took A Photo With

Richmond, Virginia. It was August 7th, 1986, at a landfill located in Chesterfield when employees there started emptying out the trash that had arrived from Richmond’s School Street transfer station.

As the employees set to work, something caught their eye, and it sadly was the remains of a 16-year-old girl buried among the garbage.

The employees at the landfill quickly called the Chesterfield County Police Department, who responded to the scene to collect the girl’s remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that this girl had been murdered, but nobody know who she was.

It would take 34 years for her to be identified, and last summer the Chesterfield County Police Department announced that they had been able to obtain DNA from the unidentified girl to figure out who she was.

“Additional forensic testing by DNA Labs International confirmed the recovered remains are those of Christy Lynn Floyd, who was 16 years old and lived in the 2300 block of West Grace Street in Richmond at the time of her disappearance,” the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement.

Chesterfield County Police Department; pictured above is Christy

Christy’s older sister Kim Atkins told The Progress-Index that they both had grown up in foster care before running away to Richmond to see their biological mom.

Shortly before Christy was found dead in the landfill, she had snuck out of the house to sleep at a hotel with her 18-year-old boyfriend one evening.

