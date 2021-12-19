This Diner Waitress Went Viral For Telling Off A Homophobic And Perverted Customer

Massapequa, New York. The TikToker Louis Cozzolino posted two videos of an interaction between a Massapequa Diner waitress and a very creepy patron.

The waitress, Sondra Albert, went viral and is being applauded for standing up against the customer’s homophobic comments and perverted actions.

Last Saturday, the man was apparently staring at underage girls and even trying to give them his number.

Afterward, he began loudly making homophobic and sexist comments. He was sitting alone the entire time.

The staff had already moved the man away from the underage girls’ table, but his behavior was not stopping. So, Sondra stepped in.

“Honestly, nobody want’s to wait on you. We are asking you nicely to please just leave, that’s it. You got a cup of coffee out of us; what more do you want?” Sondra told the customer in the first video.

“You are not going to call me a b****, you are not going to sit near my boss’ wife, you’re not going to call people a lesbian, and you sure as hell ain’t gonna look at underage girls.”

After telling the man off, Sondra walked away while Louis and his group applauded for her on the camera.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of Louis’ video where Sondra tells the man off

