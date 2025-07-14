Her Dad’s Breaking Point As A Doctor Came After He Witnessed A Hospital Make Millions Off A Young Girl’s Tragedy

Being a nurse takes a lot of grit, compassion, and the ability to hold it together. But everyone has a breaking point, and TikToker Kip (@realkipforce) is opening up about hers.

In her video, she shared the moment when the stress and emotional toll of the job finally became too much, and she stopped being a nurse.

The other day, she was talking to her dad, who is a retired doctor, and it turns out that they had similar breaking points.

So, her dad’s breaking point happened when a family friend with a 13-year-old daughter took her own life. Kip’s dad was in the room when the daughter was declared legally brain-dead.

The mother stated that her daughter could be an organ donor. She signed the papers allowing her daughter’s skin, heart, lungs, and other organs to be harvested. Kip’s dad went to observe the organ harvesting.

The next day, she texted Kip’s family asking if they could come by the car wash they were doing to raise money to pay for the daughter’s funeral.

Kip’s dad let the mother know that the hospital had taken her daughter’s free organs and was planning on charging $2 million per organ and billing the insurance really high.

He decided he was done working after realizing just how little hospitals actually care about healing people. He believed that the hospital should give the organ donation money to the family of the donor. It would help with expenses and stop a lot of trafficking.

He pointed out that the hospital never really does any services for free, except for giving dead people free organ removal surgeries. Hospitals are there to make money, not to take care of patients.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to thank Kip for spreading awareness about the realities of organ donation.

“It needs to end!! They are taking organs from people who have the possibility of making a full recovery. It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” commented one user.

“WOW! Something I never thought about. How despicable of a practice by the hospital. As you stated, at the very least, the family shouldn’t have to worry about funeral expenses for their loved ones,” pointed out another.

“My son works in the medical field, and he says to never sign a donor card. They will not try to save you. They want those organs,” stated a third.

