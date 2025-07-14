She Didn’t Attend Her Best Friend’s Birthday Dinner Because She Was Trying To Be Considerate

LStockStudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When it comes to birthday dinners, the only thing more stressful than figuring out what to wear is making sure you don’t accidentally start a feud.

TikToker Shelby (@shelbyliketheecar) recently found herself in hot water with her best friend after her well-meaning effort to be considerate backfired and blew up in her face.

Her best friend made dinner reservations for her birthday dinner in Detroit, which is an hour and 15 minutes away from where she lives. She had to work on the day of the dinner and wouldn’t be able to leave until around 3:45 p.m.

So, with that knowledge, her best friend ended up changing the dinner reservation to 8 p.m. at 2 p.m. the same day of the dinner. The reservation was made at the type of restaurant that charges your card if you don’t show up.

Shelby left work at 3:45 and rushed around to get ready for the dinner. All her friends planned to carpool, and they were supposed to meet at her best friend’s house at 6:30.

By 6:20, Shelby still was not ready and hadn’t decided what to wear yet. She texted her best friend, telling her to go ahead without her because she wasn’t going to make it.

Her best friend was not happy about that. But Shelby didn’t want to be late and miss the reservation because her best friend’s card would get charged as a result.

She was really trying to be considerate, especially after an incident that happened in the past, but now, her best friend is upset with her, and she doesn’t know what to do to make amends.

The incident occurred during her best friend’s birthday. They went to Las Vegas but missed the flight there because of Shelby.

So, they had to fly into Los Angeles and drive three hours to Vegas. That’s why Shelby didn’t want to risk something like that happening again.

In a follow-up video, she posted an update on the situation. She ended up talking it out with her friends and managed to work out everything between them. They all went out to dinner together and had a great time.

