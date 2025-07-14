She Was Catcalled Walking By A Construction Site, But Her Savage Comeback Had The Whole Crew Laughing At Him

TikTok - @daphneberry_ - pictured above is Daphne

You know those moments when you finally think of the perfect response to someone’s rude comments or catcalls days later?

Well, one woman didn’t need all that time to come up with something sharp, savage, and iconic to say.

While TikToker Daphne Berry (@daphneberry_) was walking past the front of a construction site, one of the workers catcalled her, and she had the best, most clever comeback.

Instead of ignoring him or getting flustered, she yelled that she didn’t have any change for him. As a result, all the other men on the construction site started pointing and laughing at him.

It just goes to show that words can be used as weapons to defend yourself.

Some construction workers in the comments section pointed out that the interaction will stick to this man for the rest of time, and he will always be known by a new nickname related to the event. Others brought up the times they were catcalled and how they responded.

“One time a man yelled, ‘HOT!’ And I responded, ‘I know, right?!’ He just stood there like a deer in the headlights because he couldn’t fathom that response. It doesn’t take much to embarrass men like that,” commented one user.

“I saw a TikTok the other day of a girl who just farted in the guy’s direction and walked off, haha, I live for this; good on you!” exclaimed another.

“I got catcalled by some guys on a porch. (To take me out sometime). I replied, ‘Take out your baby momma, dating you was charity,’ and they laughed hard, and the other guys said, ‘How did she know?! It’s true! I just said that!’ I wouldn’t say it now, but at 21 you’re ballsy,” wrote a third.

Other witty responses to make catcallers a little uncomfortable include shooting them with the creepiest grin you can manage, telling them they wouldn’t be able to afford you, and asking them to repeat themselves.

Make them say their comment over and over again until they’ve embarrassed themselves, and watch how their confidence takes a nosedive.

These men’s biggest fear is probably a woman making fun of them, so that’s the trick to remember when faced with their disrespect.

