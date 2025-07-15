She’s Breaking Down Five Habits That Are Keeping You Broke, And Your Everyday Choices Add Up Faster Than You Think

TikTok - @miarosemcgrath - pictured above is Mia

If your bank account always seems to be running low by the end of the week, the reason may not just be rent and bills.

TikToker Mia (@miarosemcgrath) is breaking down five sneaky habits that are secretly keeping you broke. Your everyday choices add up faster than you think, and she’s calling it all out with a little tough love.

According to Mia, trying to be cool and fit into an aesthetic is the number one thing that is making a lot of people broke.

Buying a whole new outfit just to take nice pictures is something that needs to stop, especially if you have no intention of becoming a serious influencer.

Number two: You don’t need the latest trending item. Mia once fell into the trap herself but was able to pull herself out of it when she realized that she was doing it for other people, not for herself.

She guarantees that if you waited 30 days to buy the hottest new bag or top, you wouldn’t even want it anymore.

Number three: You might think that saving $10 here and there won’t make much of a difference with the cost of living being so high nowadays.

But when Mia first started saving, she was saving small amounts of money. Now, she has thousands of dollars in savings and investments. It just goes to show that a little goes a long way.

Number four: Do not use the excuse of being too busy to get your finances in order. She pointed out that you’re not too busy; you just don’t want to enough.

And finally, number five—you have to build your own soft life. You can’t wait around for a man to swoop in and handle everything.

Take matters into your own hands so that you can live the life you want without worrying about whether it will get taken away from you.

Many TikTok users in the comments section shared their own wake-up calls about spending habits and praised Mia for highlighting how small financial shifts can lead to major long-term wins.

“Omg, I needed this! I used to go to London on weekends wearing whatever and having a great time, but now, I just worry about my outfits and getting good Insta pictures, and end up ordering more and more clothes for nothing. Thanks for the reminder,” commented one user.

“Literally! And it’s not like the trend will last a year. It would just take a month or two, and the trend would die down. This fast fashion is really getting everyone’s money,” stated another.

“I love this. You can start small with savings at first. That’s the beginning. As a woman, being financially independent is so empowering, too,” added someone else.

