While Investigating The Unsolved Murders Of These Teen Girls, Authorities Came Across A Man Pretending To Be A Model Online So Her Could Talk To Underage Girls: Could This Be The Key To Solving The Delphi Murders?

Delphi, Indiana. 13-year-old Abigail J. “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Rose Lynn “Libby” German were both best friends who lived in Delphi.

It was February 13th, 2017, when Abby and Libby got a ride from Libby’s older sister to a local trail so they could hang out and hike together.

At around 1 that afternoon, Abby and Libby got dropped off close to Monon High Bridge, which is where they were planning to take their walk.

The girls were supposed to be picked up in a few hours by Libby’s dad, but when they failed to meet him later on that day, he got worried and reported them as missing.

Indiana State Police; pictured above is Libby

“Following an extensive search, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on February 14, 2017, the bodies of the two girls were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately one-half mile upstream from the bridge,” the Indiana State Police explained.

Indiana State Police; pictured above is Abby

“On Wednesday, February 15th, law enforcement officers distributed a photograph of a person observed on the Delphi Historic Trail.”

