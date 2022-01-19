83 Days Ago This College Freshman Vanished From The MSU Campus And Now There’s A Petition Going Around To Dam The Cedar River In An Attempt To Find Clues As To Where He Went

East Lansing, Michigan. Brendan Santo is a college freshman who attends Grand Valley State University. On the night of October 29th, he was over at Michigan State University visiting with a few of his friends.

Unfortunately, just before midnight, Brendan disappeared off the MSU campus, and nobody has seen him in the 83 days that have passed since then.

Facebook; pictured above is Brendan

Brendan was last spotted walking by himself out of Yakeley Hall, and he was wearing Converse sneakers, a Red Wing baseball hat, grey sweatpants, and a black shirt.

He also had with him a dark brown wallet and a distinctive gold cross necklace (pictured below).

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of Brendan’s cross necklace

“The last confirmed location of Brendan’s phone was on Beal St. not far from Yakeley,” Brendan’s loved ones wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

“Police were able to confirm his battery drained down to 0%. It was not deliberately shut off. It is a dark color iPhone 11 with a dark or clear case with no screen protector. Brendan drove his vehicle to MSU, parked it and it never moved. Brendan was not carrying his keys to his vehicle and his parents were able to take his vehicle home.”

