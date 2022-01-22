She Nearly Lost Her Sweet Dog In The Car Accident That Took Her Fiancé’s Life: Now Her Dog Needs A Life-Saving Kidney Surgery To Keep Her By Her Side For Many More Years To Come

Louisville, Kentucky. Alayna is a young woman living in Kentucky who has a 5-year-old dog named Mollie. Mollie isn’t just Alayna’s dog; Mollie is also Alayna’s very best friend.

Mollie is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Alayna says that she is smart, sweet, and sassy. Mollie melts the hearts of everyone that she encounters, and Alayna couldn’t imagine her life without Mollie.

“My fiancé Jon and I adopted Mollie as a puppy and I’d never seen such joy in his eyes as when he first held her,” Alayna wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“When we lost Jon in a tragic car accident with our whole family involved, it was a miracle that she survived.”

“Jon’s memory lives on in Mollie and I cannot lose her too.”

“After the accident, Mollie and I worked hard to make new memories to try to accept the new shape of our family.”

“We love swimming during annual pup swims, summer boat rides, big hikes, treats & toys, and even had an East Coast summer adventure. There’s no doubt that Mollie has had a great life, but 5 years is not long enough- I desperately need your help.”

One week ago, Alayna noticed that Mollie was quite lethargic and not herself. She took her to a local ER, where Mollie was diagnosed as having a UTI.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Mollie

