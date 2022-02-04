A New Study Says That Smoking Leads To An Increase In Feeling Lonely

A study funded by the UK Economic and Social Research Council & Imperial College London recently found a correlation between smoking cigarettes and feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Scientists were able to track participants over 12 years of their lives to observe the psychosocial effects of long-term smoking.

The study’s demographic? “Community-dwelling adults aged 50 years and over,” authors wrote in the report’s methods section.

The study used self-assessments to measure participants’ baselines for social interaction or involvement and potential changes after 4, 8, and 12 years.

Scientists calculated each person’s current social output—or how often they chose to isolate versus engaging with others—in domestic situations or otherwise.

So, how did these scientists turn their data into a conclusion? First, they found that even a smoker’s baseline of loneliness was higher than their non-smoking counterpart’s.

The authors wrote that they had:

“Less frequent social interactions with family and friends”

“Less frequent engagement with community and cultural activities”

