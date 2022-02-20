Her Boyfriend Hired His Childhood Female Friend As His Personal Assistant And Maid, But It’s Making Her Jealous

A 31-year-old woman has a boyfriend a year older than her that she has been with for 4 years now.

She and her boyfriend don’t live together yet though as she enjoys having a place of her own, but she does spend a lot of time at her boyfriend’s place.

Her boyfriend is a lawyer who started his own company in 2021, and due to that, he has zero time outside of work.

He recently mentioned to her that he wanted to get a personal assistant/maid to help him with the things he can’t fit into his schedule like cleaning, errands, laundry, and cooking.

Her boyfriend ultimately decided to hire his female friend from childhood to fill this position in his life, hoping it would help his friend out since she has been going through some tough things.

She has always liked her boyfriend’s friend, and she has become close to her, however, she’s starting to have some issues with her boyfriend’s friend working for her boyfriend.

“She has been working for my boyfriend for about a month,” she explained. “He pays her good, she does her job well, and objectively the situation has been great.”

“But somehow over the past month, I have started feeling weird about this whole arrangement and kind of built up some jealousy I guess.”

Her boyfriend’s friend is at his place 4 days out of the week doing what he needs, and frequently she stays in the evenings to have dinner with them.

