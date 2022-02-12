Her Mom Diagnosed Her With Autism As A Child Even Though Her Mom Had No Business Doing This

As a 19-year-old, you don’t expect to find out that your mom pathologized your behaviors all your life and kept you in the dark about parts of your medical history.

But that’s what happened to one young woman. “My mom abruptly told me she’s convinced I have “high-functioning” autism, and she has been since I was little,” she revealed.

However, her mom never got her tested because she didn’t want to face the stigma associated with diagnostic labels. But her mom continued to treat her for autism secretly.

“Growing up, she took me to the homeopathic remedy “doctor” once and would never tell me why. She would always give me these homeopathic chalk pills when I was upset and play my emotions off all the time (never would listen to me or respect me).”

For the past 13 years, she has had to take the same homeopathic pills while her mom confided in friends and family about her daughter’s unofficial diagnosis.

Unfortunately, her mom is prone to making snap judgments despite evidence against her beliefs. Her at-home diagnosis relied on only three factors, the daughter shared.

“She argued that I have autism because I’m very smart, I like tactile stuff, and I don’t like loud noises.”

But the daughter didn’t experience any other typical symptoms of being on the autism spectrum, such as difficulty reading social cues or constant “stimming” (self-stimulation through repetitive behaviors). Ironically, her mom demonstrates far more autistic traits than she does.

For example, food texture and color are extremely important to her. She also fidgets and picks at her skin, and if her home environment wasn’t exactly how she wanted it, she would make the family move houses.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.