Her Neighbor Reported Her For How She Parked Her Car So She Came Up With The Best Revenge

A woman named Kelly has a neighbor who decided to report her to the police for parking on double yellow lines.

She hilariously retaliated per the season (Valentine’s Day) and shared her story via Tik Tok.

“I sent him this for Valentine’s Day,” she said in the video. “Hopefully his wife will see it first.”

Then the Tik Tok revealed a Valentine poem that said, “I LOVE that you can be YOU, I can be ME, & together we’re HAPPY as can be.”

Of course, she hoped this love note would leave her nosey neighbor with a bit of explaining to do and hopefully serve him some universal karma.

But that wasn’t the only cheeky note she sent.

The next one was more detailed and painted the picture of a longtime secret love. It began, “Happy Valentine’s day my darling / I can’t believe I found you.” But, unfortunately for his wife, she found him first.

Then the note gets trickier. “I am always there for you and you’re always there for me / No one in the world could make me feel this way / And all my love for you keeps growing more and more every day.”

TikTok; pictured above is Kelly

Besides being extra cheesy, these lines make the imaginary relationship seem pretty emotional. And the ending of the note raises the stakes even higher; it’s signed, “love you lots, from your man.”

Now, her neighbor’s affair is with a man rather than a woman, calling her neighbor’s stated preference into question.

TikTok; pictured above Kelly explains what her neighbor did to deserve her revenge

Though he and his wife might quickly discover the source of the sneaky notes, it seems like their neighbor will still have the last laugh.

Do you think Kelly had a clever way of handling her neighbor?