New Study Finds Possible Link Between Drinking Soda While Pregnant And Childhood ADHD Symptoms

Soda lovers often wonder just how much of the beverage is “okay” to drink while pregnant. While the general rule of thumb has been to watch caffeine levels, a new study actually points to the sweetness of soda as a risk factor for childhood ADHD symptoms.

The Mayo Clinic defines ADHD as “a chronic condition that affects millions of children and often continues into adulthood. ADHD includes a combination of persistent problems, such as difficulty sustaining attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.”

The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, was conducted by Swedish, Norwegian, and Dutch researchers.

It included a massive cohort of participants, totaling over one hundred thousand children, ninety-five thousand mothers, and seventy-five thousand fathers.

The research took place from 1999 to 2008 and began when the participating women answered three questionnaires during pregnancy.

One of these surveys was explicitly related to the type and frequency of consumed food.

Then, more questionnaires were sent to the participating families once the children reached six months, eighteen months, three years old, five years old, seven years old, and eight years old.

The study found the prevalence of adolescent ADHD symptoms to be between fifteen and twenty-one percent higher when maternal women consumed more SCBs– or “sweetened carbonated beverages.”

While this percentage does not suggest that SCB plays a significant role in the onset of ADHD, the researchers do believe that further research is necessary.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.