She Found A Suspicious Pair Of Leggings In Her Boyfriend’s Closet That Definitely Do Not Belong To Her

This woman is at an impasse with her boyfriend of two years over a pair of leggings, a brief breakup, and a rarely used closet.

The couple took time apart last August but quickly reunited. During their break, her boyfriend says he didn’t have anyone else over or engage in anything romantic.

But his girlfriend recently went into a closet in his bedroom with a few items that aren’t in regular use. On the floor of the closet, though, she found a pair of women’s leggings.

Of course, she thought they were hers at first, but she quickly realized they belonged to someone else.

When she confronted him about the leggings, he wasn’t sure where they’d come from. But, then, he said they were likely from someone he dated before they’d ever gotten together more than two years ago.

But his girlfriend found his response suspicious since she’d definitely been in that closet in the last few years of their relationship without finding the leggings.

She also tracked down a video taken before their breakup in August, and the leggings were nowhere to be seen.

“I doubt he wants me to know about things during the breakup,” she wrote in her post. “But if he doesn’t give me a plausible explanation, I feel like I have no other choice but to feel a little suspicious that he has done something shady.”

Folks on Reddit seemed torn in their responses. One wrote, “Trust your boyfriend or not. Those are your only two options.”

