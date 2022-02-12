She Was Just About To Graduate High School When She Was Abducted And Later Found Burned In The Woods: After 32 Years Her Murder Has Still Not Been Solved

Hazlehurst, Georgia. Rhonda Sue Coleman was 18-years-old and living in Hazlehurst back in 1990.

She lived with her mom and dad, she was an only child, and she was more of a tomboy than a girly-girl.

Weeks before Rhonda was set to walk across the graduation stage at Jeff Davis High School wearing her cap and gown, her life was ended.

It was May 17th when Rhonda met up with a few of her fellow classmates that night to complete some things for their upcoming graduation.

After wrapping things up for the evening, Rhonda got into her car and began her drive home, but she never did make it.

She was last spotted dropping one of her friends off at a Hazlehurst store before continuing home at 11 p.m.

At some point that evening, someone had abducted Rhonda right out of her car, which was found hours after she went missing on the side of a highway. Her car hadn’t been turned off and all of the lights were on.

3 days later, Rhonda’s body was sadly found in the woods of a nearby county.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation; pictured above is Rhonda Sue Coleman

