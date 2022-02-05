She’s Recovering From An Eating Disorder And Now Her Boyfriend’s Body-Shaming Her

CW: Eating Disorder

This dancer is recovering from a debilitating eating disorder and working to get back to a healthy weight for the sake of her heart. But her boyfriend’s recent comments have sent her spiraling into self-doubt and anxiety.

She developed symptoms of anorexia when she was seven years old and still struggles with the disease 30 years later.

She first started dating her boyfriend, who is over 50, while she was in the depths of her weight issues.

Then, at just 106 pounds and 5’7″ tall, she developed multiple health issues. “I suffer from high blood pressure and tachycardia … my therapist has suggested I go to rehab … instead I have tried to recover on my own.”

Though she made some progress and gained back weight, her boyfriend commenting on her body soon sent her into relapse.

Finally, she addressed the issue and asked for more respect, and he said he’d change his behavior.

At 118 pounds, the couple had another interaction that left her confused and unsure about their relationship.

“He was glad I’ve been eating and that I am healthy now he asked me how much I weigh… Then he told me he’s glad that my body is getting healthier so that I can have his baby.”

