This Girl’s Date Kept A Disgusting Tower Of Chewed Gum On His Bedside Table

While casually dating, you can encounter people with some pretty disgusting habits. Maybe they don’t change their sheets or never bother to clean their bathroom.

Meelayna Moran, a TikToker from the U.K., wanted to learn about her follower’s worst date experiences. So, while bored one day, she created an interactive series.

“Guys, I’m bored. Give me your sh*tiest date stories,” Meelayna said on TikTok. She received tons of submissions, but no tale could match this especially mortifying story.

“I got one response that literally sent me into space with Jeff Bezos,” Meelayna joked before the big reveal.

One unlucky girl told Meelayna that her date had “a tower of every piece of gun he had ever chewed beside his bed.”

How unsanitary and just utterly repulsive. Still, whatever size tower you are imagining, we are sure it does not compare to the real thing.

“Oh, you want to see it? Okay,” Meelayna said before showing the photo submitted alongside the response.

It is a tower of chewing gum so enormous that the man must be chomping away multiple times per day.

TikTok; pictured above is Meelayna in her video

