This Homeless Woman, Who Works Full-Time At Home Depot, Is Being Showered With Support On TikTok

Aaliyah, a twenty-two-year-old Home Depot employee, went viral on TikTok after sharing her heartbreaking story of trying to make ends meet.

“When you gotta work an eight-hour shift, five days a week, and people don’t even know you sleep in a car,” Aaliyah said, “You do your hair in the car or a place that opens early so you can brush your teeth.”

She also admitted to taking showers at Planet Fitness.

“People wonder why you’re always so tired and barely smile,” Aaliyah continued, “But, I’m still here to make money so I can eat.”

Aaliyah’s video, posted to her account @Oc.liyahh, reached over five million people and garnered over eight hundred thousand likes.

Many people identified with Aaliyah’s story and shared heartfelt support and encouragement for her journey.

“Girl, I’ve been there. Keep it up. You’re going to get back up on your feet, I promise,” commented one user.

“That was me once upon a time. Let me tell you– there is nowhere to go but up now! I truly wish you the best in your future endeavors,” commented another user.

TikTok; pictured above is Aaliyah in her video

