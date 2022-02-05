This Man Took The Numbers From His Fortune Cookie And Used Them To Win $4 Million Dollars In A Lottery

Gabriel Fierro served in the military for over 32 years, and now 60 and disabled from his time in Iraq, lives with his wife in the small town of Cornelius, North Carolina.

Though he regularly buys the $3 online lottery tickets, he thought to try a new technique on his most recent gamble. And this time, his efforts paid off.

On a whim, Fierro entered the numbers from his fortune cookie, which came with his order at a local Chinese restaurant, the Red Bowl.

And his small purchase paid off big-time; he had chosen the winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery prize of $4 million.

Though the original pool was a $1 win, he had paid an extra dollar for the chance to multiply his wins, which proved to be an excellent choice.

According to the North Carolina Lottery website, his was “the largest win in the history of Online Play in North Carolina.”

At first, Fierro and his wife were in utter disbelief, sure that they were being pranked or scammed.

“I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded,” he shared in a later interview.

His wife even suspected it was an early April Fool’s joke.

