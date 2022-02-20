This TikToker Spurred Controversy After Allegedly Posting A Generous Gratuity For “Clout”

This past Valentine’s Day, TikTok user @Realkingkhang– a supposed “multi-millionaire”– spurred controversy on the platform.

After leaving a very generous tip for his waiter and uploading a video of the interaction, many users from the TikTok community alleged that he only posted the good deed for “clout.”

While out to dinner at the Olive Garden, the TikToker began recording his conversation with a waiter. All card payments are taken via electronic tablets located on each dining table at the restaurant.

Once the waiter approached and explained the payment process, the TikToker encouraged his waiter to slide the tip scale themselves.

“Swipe– one swipe– as far as it goes,” the man instructed.

The waiter could not see the sliding scale himself but ended up swiping a one hundred dollar tip. The TikToker also captioned the video, “He got a two hundred percent tip. The bill was only forty-six dollars.”

While the gesture of generously tipping restaurant staff is always appreciated, the TikTok community was unsure of the man’s intentions in publicizing his act of kindness.

The video gained over one hundred and seventy-five thousand views but only fourteen thousand likes. The comment section also erupted in displeasure and accusations.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of the tipping video

