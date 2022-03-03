A Community Came Together To Help An Elderly Neighbor Save Her Home

Atlanta, Georgia. Adair Park is a longstanding residential neighborhood south of Downtown Atlanta developed from the 1890s to the 1940s when the City of Atlanta was transitioning from a “railroad town” to a bustling urban center.

According to the 2019 American Community Survey from the latest U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 15,000 housing units in Adair Park.

The average age of homes is 66 years old. Over 10,000 homes were built before 1960, with the first land lots in the Adair Park subdivision sold in 1910.

Through the decades, the neighborhood has gone through many changes. Recently there has been a significant effort to preserve the architecture and charm of this historic community. In 1994, a portion of the neighborhood was designated a historical district.

Almost a year ago, the community established the Adair Park Housing Relief Fund to assist the senior and legacy members of the neighborhood with emergency housing needs.

Each household can apply for $500 in assistance to maintain and preserve the integrity of their own homes.

After working with the community of long-term neighbors (legacy neighbors), the fund organizers have found that many residents have much more significant housing needs, with repairs estimated in the thousands.

One of these neighbors is Cathy James and her family. They have lived in their Adair Park home since 1974.

