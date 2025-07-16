She Was At The Beach When Trinity Eslinger Was Swept Away By The Current

Last month, a 10-year-old girl from Arkansas named Trinity Eslinger disappeared near the Destin East Pass in Florida.

She was swimming with her family at O’Steen Beach when she was swept away by a strong current. Search and rescue efforts by authorities have ended, but volunteers are still looking for her.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Trinity’s family with expenses as they continue their search. The fundraiser is no longer accepting donations. The family was able to raise a total of $83,630.

One woman was there when Trinity was lost, and she is on TikTok sharing her account of the tragedy. At around 7:15 p.m., TikToker @saferreirafam went out into the water on her aunt’s paddle board. After about a minute of paddling, she heard a voice call out for help.

It sounded like a male voice. When she looked over, she saw two males in the water. She got distracted by that and then realized that the current had pulled her out way farther than she wanted to go. The water was dark and murky, so it was difficult to see anything. The waves were also big out there.

She started to panic because she didn’t have a life jacket on and was not experienced with paddle boarding. She used all her strength to turn around and row back.

Thankfully, she was able to paddle back to shore, where her four children were waiting.

As she neared the shore, she heard someone call out for help again. She made her way over to the people in the water.

There were people on the beach who were waving their arms and screaming. It was hard to hear them over the sound of the waves. They had alerted a boat to come to their assistance.

The boat reached the two males in the water shortly before she got there. But then, she saw Trinity’s mother, Raven, pop up from underwater.

She was screaming for her daughter and was in a state of utter panic. TikToker @saferreirafam tried to help Raven up, but she was too weak from keeping herself afloat.

Finally, they managed to get Raven onto the paddle board. TikToker @saferreirafam paddled back to shore as fast as she could.

She figured out that the two males in the water were Raven’s boyfriend and his son. The boat was able to rescue them, but there was no sign of Trinity. By then, the police had arrived.

In the video, she pointed out that even strong swimmers struggle in that particular area where Trinity was lost. The water is very rough there due to the rip current and the undertow. Hopefully, Trinity will be located and recovered.

