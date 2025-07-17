She Lied To Her Family About Graduating College And Dropped Out To Be A Rapper’s Girlfriend

S Fanti/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Seven years ago, TikToker Benita (@benitasooblessed) lied to her entire family about graduating from college. She even walked across the stage as her family watched and cheered her on.

However, she still does not have a degree. Now, she is confessing the truth to the internet because she needs $8,000 to get her degree.

Back when she was in college, she had a 3.25 GPA, but then she met this guy, and her grades started to plummet.

The next semester, she started dating a different guy who wanted to be a rapper. They even met the rapper Gucci Mane and really thought he was going to get signed.

Benita ended up dropping out of college to become a rapper’s girlfriend. But she came to her senses and re-enrolled in school the next semester.

She only had two more classes to take before graduation, so her advisor allowed her to walk across the stage.

She just needed to take her last two classes online, and the school would send the diploma to her. Her entire family spent thousands of dollars to fly out to Georgia and watch her walk across the stage. She did not tell them that she still had two classes left to take because she didn’t want to ruin their joy.

Fast forward to the next semester, and she was diligently taking her classes online. Everything was going well until she experienced a shooting at the house she was staying in.

She was totally traumatized from the shooting and had to drop out of the classes. Now, she owes her school $8,000 and has to pay up if she wants to go back to school.

Other people revealed their own school-related family secrets in the comments section to let Benita know she is not alone.

“My aunt did this, and my family still thinks she graduated…she is now in her 50s,” commented one person.

“My cousin invited his whole family overseas to his graduation and didn’t tell them he wasn’t graduating,” shared another.

“If it makes you feel better, I have a similar story. I walked across the stage and graduated, but still don’t have the degree in hand due to a balance that I didn’t know I had until I finished. Unofficial transcript with completion date worked for me to get into my grad program. Best wishes,” added a third.

