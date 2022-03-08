A Doctor Insisted That She Had To Lose Weight, When In Reality She Was Suffering From Ovarian Cancer

Hannah Catton, a 24-year-old veterinary nurse, was suffering from painful symptoms for years before finally receiving a diagnosis that turned her life upside down.

The UK native spent years trying to explain to her doctor’s the kind of pain she was experiencing. After going to appointments for bloating, irregular periods, and urinary tract infections, Hannah never quite got the answers she was looking for.

She even sought out doctors in both England and Australia after moving there in 2019 with her boyfriend. But doctors in both parts of the world ended up telling her that there was no need for concern.

Her symptoms eventually started getting worse. During one of her many appointments, a doctor didn’t even take the time to examine her properly.

The same doctor even had the audacity to suggest to her that her weight could be the cause of her issues.

In her interview with BBC, Hannah recalls the doctor telling her to lose weight which was “hard to hear,” as she was not overweight but actually in good physical shape at the time.

Hannah finally was able to receive a proper diagnosis, but it wasn’t until she physically collapsed in October of 2021.

At first, doctors thought she could have been experiencing an ectopic pregnancy. But after getting the proper scans, they discovered that Hannah had been living with a cancerous ovarian tumor that was 20cm long and weighed approximately 4.4 lbs.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Hannah

