She Helped Cancel Her Friend’s Wedding But Now She’s Thinking She May Have Overstepped Here

One woman is unsure of what she should do after advising her best friend to cancel her wedding. Did she overstep her boundaries?

The woman’s story is about her best friend and her best friend’s fiancé, and at first, she was expecting to be a bridesmaid, not the maid of honor.

The maid of honor situation was tricky and caused an argument between the bride and groom-to-be.

Her best friend’s fiancé was “whining” and telling her that his mother should be their maid of honor because she felt “excluded” from the wedding planning.

“That fight lasted about two weeks,” she said. Finally, the groom-to-be told her best friend that she could “do it his way, or the wedding is called off.”

Once the groom’s mother was named maid of honor, she took “full control” of the wedding planning, including the guest list, and she wants to extend an invite to her son’s ex-girlfriend.

Not only does she want to invite her, but she wants her to sit at the family table during the reception.

The bridesmaid who wrote the post explains how she decided to take action, telling her friend that her fiancé was acting like a child.

“If he wants to run to Mommy every time things get bad, let him.”

She encouraged her friend to take control and told her to cancel the wedding. The two spent an entire day calling the venue, the photographers, and the caterers to cancel all their orders.

They decided to take things even a step further and pack up all his stuff, leaving it on the curb.

