A Guide To All The Movies That Inspire Me To Want To Write And Get Creative

For all would-be writers, a few pivotal moments in literature and media have helped us believe we can create something significant ourselves.

Besides the great literary works or soul-moving poems we read in our formative years, film and television can also portray how our successful creative lives might look.

These days, every other rom-com features a young heroine pursuing a career in journalism, usually going out of her comfort zone to get cheeky material for her articles.

These films include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Letters to Juliet, Never Been Kissed, and even Netflix’s new Christmas movie, Love Hard.

But some films cater to other pleasures of the writing world, like novels, poetry, or instant classics.

So whether you’re facing a creative block or just aren’t feeling inspired, here’s a list of movies that might bring out your inner writer.

The End of the Tour (2015): This film features Jason Segel as legendary late writer David Foster Wallace. And Jesse Eisenberg plays David Lipsky, an eager reporter for Rolling Stone looking for his breakout story.

Most of the film plays out in slow scenes between the two characters as they discover both their shared passions and distinctive charms.

Lipsky, a great admirer of Foster Wallace’s work, is in awe of the humble, extremely private man behind his powerful words.

