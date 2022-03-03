A Woman With Disabilities Was Stuck In A Freezing Tow Yard For More Than A Week Before Being Rescued By Police

Kent, Washington. A tragic act of neglect resulted in a woman nearly losing her life…and if it weren’t for her sister filing a missing person’s report, she would have never been found.

The woman who came close to losing her life is a disabled woman who has been left under the care of her 45-year-old mother.

However, on a trip to a local gas station on February 14th, her mother left her inside the car and abandoned the scene.

When gas station attendants found the car, they decided to have it towed, unaware that the woman was still inside it.

The tow brought the abandoned vehicle to a lot in Burien, according to the Kent Police Officer’s report.

Unfortunately, by the time the authorities were able to track down the proper tow yard and company, it had been nine days since the woman had disappeared.

In addition, the region had been experiencing inclement weather close to freezing in recent weeks to make matters worse.

When police finally recovered the missing woman, she was in critical condition. They took her to a local hospital for treatment.

The Kent police chief gave a statement on the current state of their investigation since the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

