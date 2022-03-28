Beware, These Bagels Are Being Recalled!

Real-time notices of recalls and alerts come from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and the FDA, United States Food and Drug Administration.

Therefore, it’s essential to listen to the information provided by both parties to ensure you are ingesting nontoxic elements.

A recall notice is when a company announces a market withdrawal or safety alert, and the FDA posts the company’s announcement as a public service.

This would mean that the United States Food and Drug Administration does not endorse either the product or the company.

Damascus Bakery recently placed a recall on their delicious bagel bites, the Bantam Classic Bagels (Stuffed Bagels with Cream Cheese), due to an incorrect item leaving behind an undeclared egg allergen.

Those allergic to eggs are at severe risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume bagels from product lot, #12031.

When looking over your bagel products, be sure to check the expiration dates. You should be looking on the left side of your carton and top of your bag with a calendar date of May 27th, 2023.

These Bantam Bagels were issued to retailers via their distributors nationwide.

It is important to note that if your product at home matches the recall notice, you do not open or consume the product.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.