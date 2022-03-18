He Kicked His Fiancée Out Of His House After She Set His Pet Snake Loose In The Woods

A 27-year-old man is currently engaged to his 28-year-old fiancée, and even before he met her, he always loved all kinds of different animals and creatures.

He loves cats and dogs, but more exotic things too, such as geckos, snakes, scorpions, lizards, and even tarantulas.

He decided recently to move out of his mom and dad’s place and get his very own house. When he did make his move, he then adopted a ball python.

“She is very docile and loves to be held,” he said about his pet snake. “I set her tank up in one of the rooms downstairs.”

“When my fiancée and I decided that we were ready to move in together, I slowly introduced her to the snake.”

“She thought the snake was really cool and even held her a few times. A few months ago, her friends came over, and ever since, she has been asking me to find a new home for the snake. ”

Kind of strange that his fiancée suddenly had a change of heart about his snake, but it gets even worse.

Not that long ago, he needed to go out of state on a work trip, and he was positive that his fiancée would do a good job at watching his snake while he was gone.

Well, he was on his work trip for an entire week, and when he returned home, he noticed that the tank his snake had been in was missing.

