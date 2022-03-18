She Confronted Her 14-Year-Old Daughter For Faking Tourette Syndrome In Order To Get Attention

A mom has three daughters, and her oldest is 21-year-old Catherine, her middle daughter is 17-year-old Alexa, and her youngest is 14-year-old Mia.

While her oldest two girls are pretty easygoing, her youngest really is not.

“Catherine and Alexa are very sweet and we rarely argue at all,” she explained. “My daughter Mia is also an incredibly sweet and precious girl yet I get into arguments with her frequently especially as she has attention-seeking tendencies.”

Throughout the last couple of months, she has begun to notice that Mia will have strange outbursts where she says different words or forcefully moves her head or shrugs.

Mia additionally has “been making weird noises” and she chose to initially ignore what Mia was doing, as she thought it was just something Mia was trying in order to get attention.

Several days go, she was having dinner with Mia and her husband when Mia started up again with her bizarre noises and jerky movements.

Mia would not stop what she was doing, and she found it to be quite obnoxious. Her husband started to get quite concerned, and he then asked Mia if she was ok before he moved to “console her.”

“…I got mad and told him to leave it as she was probably just seeking attention,” she said. “My daughter burst out in tears and wouldn’t stop crying.”

“My husband got up and took Mia with him to go outside.”

