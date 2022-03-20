Her Fiancé Blew Close To $2,000 In Just 4 Days And She Has No Idea What He Spent This Money On

A woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, and she’s been with him for just about 6 years. They own a home together, they have 2 cars, and they have a dog and cat.

She said that their life together comes complete with “loads of expenses” and after she got into a car accident last month, their financial situation hasn’t been great.

She lost her job after the accident, and right now she’s getting $120 per week through unemployment.

She has several interviews for new jobs lined up in one week, and she’s excited to get back to work now that she’s undergone surgery and completed her recovery process.

Unfortunately, her fiancé has also found himself unemployed for a few months after having issues with his mental health.

She doesn’t believe that her fiancé has been telling the truth about his mental health though; she thinks he just has no interest in having a job.

“Not to discredit his mental health but I am telling you right now that I am with this man 24/7 and the “stress” mental health he is talking about is not present in the slightest,” she explained.

“Guy is always happy and overly happy to spend money. He spends more now that he isn’t employed than he did when he was employed.”

“All of our bills are covered and this is not the issue. The issue is he just spent almost $2k in 4 days and has no…idea where the money went.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.