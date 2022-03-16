Her Sister-In-Law Is Terrible To Her, So She’s Struggling With Whether Or Not To Tell Her That She’s Being Cheated On

If someone went out of their way to make your life awful for years on end, would you want to do them any favors?

Well, one woman is struggling with whether or not to let her sister-in-law know that she’s being cheated on.

Her sister-in-law has been nothing but terrible to her, and she’s extensively bullied her, so that’s why she’s wondering what to do here.

Things all started years ago when her brother introduced her sister-in-law to the family. The first time she met her sister-in-law, she tried to be friendly but her sister-in-law was completely rude to her before walking off.

Off to a bad start, right? And everything only got worse from there.

“About two years in, I caught her online saying terrible things about me,” she explained. “I was friends with her on social media but I think she forgot, because she posted multiple statuses about me- and I know they were about me because she called me by name.”

“She said things like she didn’t know how I’ve made it so far in life without getting punched in the face.”

“Or she had a dream she was walking with a cup of hot coffee and she ran into me and spilled it all over my head and she woke up laughing.”

Since she isn’t a frequent social media user, this all went on for half of a year until she even saw the statuses.

