Her Husband Asked For A Divorce Four Days After Their Wedding

Four days after TikToker Amanda Michelle’s (@i_lowkeysing) wedding, her husband asked for a divorce. They got married at the courthouse in December 2019.

They met in college and were together for five years before getting married. Looking back, their relationship was not the best.

He love-bombed her from the start. He told her that he loved her within the first 30 days of dating and always bought roses for her.

The beginning was great, but everything went downhill pretty quickly. There was a lot of toxicity, and she got used to the emotional highs and lows.

They graduated from college together and moved into their first apartment in Chicago. They went through a really rough patch and then got engaged in 2018.

Her ex was a Mexican immigrant and was not a citizen, so they wanted to get married at the courthouse to speed up the legal process. They planned to have a celebration with family afterward.

However, she did not want to get married without her mom, dad, and cousin there. He invited his parents, too, but they chose not to come.

On the morning of, she went to get her hair done, and the hairstylist recommended a platform for booking last-minute hotels to her so that they could have a little staycation.

When Amanda got home from her hair appointment, she excitedly told him about the plan. But he rudely shot it down in front of her parents, saying that she was wasting money and always doing too much.

Afterward, they went to City Hall, got married, and had dinner with her family. When it was time to go to the hotel, he refused to go and started yelling at her. Amanda cried and began rethinking her marriage, especially since it was to someone who always treated her poorly in reaction to everything she did.

She told her cousin about what happened, and they met up at the hotel bar for drinks. Her ex showed up to apologize. Fast forward to their wedding day in September 2020, which they had set before the pandemic.

Once the pandemic happened, he started acting totally different. He distanced himself from Amanda and the wedding planning and picked fights with her all the time.

He also began going back to his parents’ house in the south side of Chicago more frequently, where she suspects he had another girlfriend. One month before the wedding, she had hives break out all over her body. She thought she was allergic to something, but it turns out it was just stress.

One week before the wedding, he told her that he was going out west for a few days to think about things. When he came back, he told her that he really wanted to go through with the wedding and that he was just dealing with personal stuff.

On the day before the wedding, everyone was supposed to arrive at 3 p.m. to help set up, but her ex was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up until 8 p.m. He was with his brother, and they were both intoxicated.

The next morning, she started drinking, downing multiple shots of tequila. She was sobbing as she walked down the aisle, and her ex ignored her throughout the entire wedding, except for the first dance. By the end of the night, her face had swelled up and her body was covered in hives. It was as if her body knew that she had married the wrong person.

