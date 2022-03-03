His Fiancée Feels Embarrassed That He Refused To Pay For Her Friends After They All Went Out For Dinner Together

A 27-year-old man is engaged to his 28-year-old fiancée, and he asked her to marry him a few months ago, though their wedding is going to be happening in 2023.

He and his fiancée have a lot of activities that interest them, and they also have many friends.

His friends are not like his fiancée’s friends at all; they’re all interested in “nerdy” things, while his fiancée’s friends are all super feminine and all grew up with a lot of money.

“Fiancée does like to hang with my friends, and I have taught her to play some video games,” he explained.

“I don’t mind hanging with her friends, but they can be very judgmental and make comments.”

A few evenings ago, his fiancée said that she wanted him to join her and her friends at a high-end restaurant that recently opened up.

“Most of the food items were over $20 and I ordered a large appetizer as my main dish,” he said.

“My fiancée ordered a salad and cocktail. Her friends ordered a bunch of drinks and expensive entrees.”

They finished up dinner and then it was time to take care of the bill. One of his fiancée’s friends stared at him and said he should be the one picking up the tab for all of them that night.

