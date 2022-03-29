His Girlfriend Wanted To Move Her Sister And Kids Into His House, But He Said Absolutely Not

A 27-year-old man has been in a relationship with his 26-year-old girlfriend Ashton for 2 years, and they do live together in a house that he is the owner of.

While Ashton is busy completing her master’s degree, he hasn’t asked her to pay him rent at all, and he covers nearly all of their costs.

Ashton will try to help pay for some of their groceries and utilities, and she helps with their chores around the house.

Although it’s essentially on him to pay for their living expenses, he’s completely ok with this since she will be graduating soon and can help then.

“Ashton has a hot mess of a sister named Anna,” he explained. “Anna has burned most of her bridges with her family.”

“She has two kids by two different dads. Been married and divorced twice. Hops from one sketchy boyfriend to another.”

“Always in and out of work. Always complaining about her situation instead of actually doing anything to solve it. I gave up on her last year when she dated this loser who obviously didn’t like kids. And she kept dating him against my and her sister’s advice.”

Anna ended up moving in with her awful boyfriend, and surprise; this weekend she broke up with him and was getting kicked out of his house.

Anna had no place to go, and no money since she has not had a job in some time. Ashton begged him to let Anna and her kids come live at their house, and he told Ashton “absolutely not.”

