She Got A Weight Loss Clinic Shut Down After They Used Photos Of Her In Their Advertising Without Her Permission

After losing her job and her income, a 47-year-old woman began attending a health clinic managed by the city where she lives, as it’s quite affordable.

When she began going to the clinic, she knew she needed to lose weight; all in most likely 250 pounds.

She made some major changes in her life and was able to lose a shocking 75 pounds in just 4 months of hard work.

After celebrating this major milestone, and discussing her progress with the health clinic, she was referred to a local weight loss clinic, as the health clinic thought it would be best for her to begin seeing a nutritionist to help her with her goals.

Luckily, this specific weight loss clinic she was referred to also works with her city in an effort to make their services more affordable.

So, she filled out the forms she needed to get seen by the weight loss clinic, and she fully expected to show up at her appointment to meet with a nutritionist.

Well, when she got there, she was shocked when a doctor walked in, introduced himself, and insisted that she couldn’t undergo gastric sleeve surgery to help her lose the weight she wanted to.

She was quite taken aback, as she was not interested in getting surgery; just discussing her eating habits.

When she confronted the doctor about wanting help with her eating habits instead of getting surgery, he rudely said to her, “Your diet obviously isn’t working or you wouldn’t be the size you are.”

