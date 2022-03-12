She Just Learned That The Guy She Has Been Dating Is Actually A Convicted Murderer

A 23-year-old woman has been dating a guy 2 years older than she is for a little under 2 months now.

He’s super sweet, he’s extremely successful, he owns his own company, he provides for his family members, and he’s been nothing but a gentleman when it comes to how he treats her.

Yesterday evening, they were hanging out when this guy told her something pretty alarming that she had never known before.

“He came over last night and we were snuggled up next to a fire talking,” she explained. “He was talking about how he’s so proud of how much money and success he’s built in the last two and a half years despite how hard everything has been for him.”

“I’m silent to see if he’ll continue. He proceeds to tell me that when he was 14 he accidentally shot and killed his best friend.”

He was trembling as he told her all of this. This guy’s stepbrother then apparently “falsely testified” against him in court only because his stepbrother hated his mom.

Instead of the actions of this guy being deemed an accident, he was actually convicted of 2nd-degree murder.

He was ultimately sentenced to 40 years behind bars, but he got out after only serving 9 of those years.

He is accepting of the fact that he had to spend 9 years behind bars, yet he maintains the whole thing was a terrible accident and nothing more.

