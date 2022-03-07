She’s Thinking It Might Be A Good Idea To Sleep With Her Boss To Get Promoted And Her Fiancé Doesn’t Agree

A 26-year-old woman has been with her fiancé Tom for a decade, and they first began seeing one another back in high school.

She is completely in love with Tom and she is thrilled to be able to spend the remainder of her life with him.

They have a great house, they have 2 dogs, they have amazing friends, and they have a wonderful relationship with each other, too.

She and Tom pretty much have it all, and they also see eye to eye on being successful in their chosen careers.

Tom currently makes about $200,000 every year, whereas she makes around $50,000 less than he does.

Not that long ago, she was made aware of an opportunity at work to get a promotion while also earning a lot more money, and the role is hers for the taking under one condition.

“The problem is that my current boss (‘James’) (38M) needs to approve this change – the new role is in a slightly different area, so I would no longer work for/with James,” she explained.

“James has tried many times to flirt with me, puts his hands on my thighs in meetings, invited me on holiday with him, or back to his apartment after work, etc.”

“He does not try to be subtle or hide his intentions either, he has told me that he wants me, that my relationship with Tom doesn’t matter and that he always gets what he wants.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.