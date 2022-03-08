His Girlfriend Tried To Wear A White Dress To A Wedding They Were Going To, So He Left Her Home And Went By Himself

A man in his early 30s has a girlfriend who is in her late 20s, and they have been together for 1 year.

Recently, he was asked to attend a wedding for one of his coworkers, and his girlfriend was invited along as his plus one.

His girlfriend was super excited to go with him to his coworker’s wedding, as she “apparently loves weddings.”

He and his girlfriend live in separate places, so he stopped by her place and offered to drive her over to the wedding.

“As she comes out she looks really beautiful and has obviously put in time to fix her hair and make-up,” he explained.

“She’s also wearing an off-white dress that was rather ornate. As she got in I told her that she looked stunning, but I asked if she could change to a different colored dress for the ceremony.”

“I’m not one for etiquette by far, but one of the few things I have heard everywhere is that you should not wear a white dress to a wedding unless you’re the bride.”

He let his girlfriend know that he didn’t think it was appropriate for her to show up to a wedding in a dress the color of the one she had on since it would be insulting to the bride.

He tried his very best to keep the conversation light, but his girlfriend just rolled her eyes at him in response and insisted it was just “an outdated tradition” to not wear white to someone else’s wedding.

