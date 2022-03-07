His Wedding Got Called Off, And Now His Ex-Fiancée Is Going On Their Honeymoon With His Sister Instead

A 30-year-old man was set to tie the knot this upcoming summer, however, his wedding sadly got called off recently.

As for why his wedding got canceled, his fiancée found out that he was secretly meeting up for lunch every week with an old high school friend that he used to date.

He says that his fiancée freaked out and accused him of not being faithful, even though that’s not what happened, according to him.

“I didn’t tell my fiancée who I was meeting because I didn’t want her to get jealous or upset,” he explained.

“It was only supposed to be one lunch, but it became a weekly thing and it was already too late to say anything.”

Obviously, that did not go over well with his fiancée since she canceled their wedding, which he had already paid a lot for.

Additionally, he and his fiancée had fully paid for their honeymoon trip to Italy, which they split the cost of together.

After his sister found out that he was no longer getting married, she was furious with him since she’s very close with his now ex-fiancée.

His sister didn’t care about his canceled wedding; she kept hanging out with his ex-fiancée, despite the fact that this continues to upset him.

