This Flight Attendant Pointed Out One Of The Major Downsides To Her Job That You Probably Never Thought Of, Before Addressing All Of The Highlights

Being a flight attendant is a tough job, and a TikTok user named Serenity (@serenityhaley1) is giving her viewers an inside scoop on the reality of working the job.

“This is why you must have flexibility!” writes Serenity, as she explains in one of her TikTok videos that the flight she was working on landed late, and she was stuck in an airport at 2 a.m.

“The hotel shuttle is no longer running. All of the Lyfts and Ubers are either taken or also not running. So who knows if we’re ever gonna make it out of this dang airport,” she says as she unties her flight attendant scarf, clearly in frustration.

This video generated over 3 million views, and viewers have questions.

For example, one of the commenters asked Serenity if she continues to get paid after the plane lands, to which she responded, “You get paid when the door closes, and stop when the door opens.” Yikes.

After the video received over 200,000 likes and even more questions about flight attending popped up in the comments, Serenity went on to make multiple videos about life as a flight attendant.

She points out not only some of the cons of being a flight attendant but the pros too.

“The main one that everybody pretty much knows and loves is the flight benefits, being able to travel at any time, any place for free,” says Serenity.

TikTok; pictured above is Serenity

