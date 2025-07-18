He’s A Retired Federal Agent Sharing Parking Lot Safety Tips, Since It’s An Overlooked Place For Trouble To Strike

Parking lots may seem mundane, but they are one of the most overlooked places for trouble to strike. They can be hotspots for everything from fender benders to full-on felonies.

Scott Bryson (@scottbrysonbts) is a retired Secret Service agent, and he’s on TikTok sharing some parking lot safety tips.

In his video, he talks about how to load a car safely, especially if you’ve got little ones. So, if you’re coming out of the store pushing a shopping cart full of groceries while carrying a baby, the first thing to do is to unlock the car so you can open one of the doors.

Then, re-lock the car so no one can get in on the other side. Finally, strap the child in the car seat and load your stuff in.

It’s also a smart move to lock your car doors before returning the shopping cart, even if the corral is nearby.

Crimes of opportunity take seconds, and an unlocked vehicle can be a quick and easy target. Scott isn’t the only one dropping knowledge. Other TikTok users chimed in with their own safety strategies in the comments section.

“Also, never park next to a van or high truck. First off, you’re hidden from view, and secondly, your vehicle is hidden from view, making it more of a target for auto burglars,” warned one user.

“When I had infants, I would get into the car and close the door to strap the baby in,” commented another.

“I put my kids in the car, box myself in with the cart to buckle the kids in, then load the car and put the cart away. I figure the kids are safer in the locked car than waiting in the cart,” stated a third.

This advice is a good reminder that situational awareness is highly important in public spaces. Scan your surroundings, walk with purpose, and avoid looking down at your phone while heading back to your car.

Parking lot safety doesn’t have to be scary or boring. With just a few tweaks to your routine, you can make every errand run a little safer and smoother.

