This Hospice Nurse Discussed The Most Common Regrets She Hears From Patients Before They Pass

Death is the most commonly feared experience around the globe, and many wonder how to feel at peace once the time finally comes.

A hospice nurse named Julie has gained tremendous popularity on TikTok for educating the general public about death and dying.

Still, one of the most commonly asked questions among her followers is what kind of regrets she hears from passing patients.

Recently, Julie made a video response to this and discussed “how to not have regrets at the end of your life.”

“Most people at the end of their life have regrets about not appreciating their health and not appreciating being alive. It’s the little things, like working their life away and not spending more time with family,” Julie explained.

She does disclose that her list is very generalized and vague. Nonetheless, these are the most common regrets that Julie personally hears on a day-to-day basis.

Some might imagine that working as a hospice nurse may get very depressing. But, Julie uses her work experiences to learn lessons and allows these lessons to inform how she lives her life.

“These tell me to be more in the moment, live presently, be grateful, and recognize the little things about living life. Do not work your life away if you do not have to and spend time with those you love. Not necessarily family, but those you love and who make you feel loved,” Julie said.

TikTok; pictured above is Julie in her video

