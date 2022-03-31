This New Study Identified High Volumes Of Brain Lesions As An Early Predictor Of Dementia

According to the CDC, 5.8 million Americans lived with Alzheimer’s disease during 2020. Unfortunately, this number is expected to nearly triple and affect 14 million people by 2060.

This progressive neurological disorder begins with symptoms of forgetfulness. As time passes, Alzheimer’s causes “the brain to shrink and brain cells to die,”– resulting in detrimental memory loss and the inability to independently complete daily tasks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Losing memories of your past and loved ones, coupled with an increasing dependence on others to take care of yourself, is many people’s worst nightmare.

Thankfully, a new study carried out by the University of Western Ontario discovered a way to spot and predict the likelihood of dementia development.

The research team, led by Austyn Roseborough, identified how specific brain lesions can predict the likelihood of cognitive decline.

In doing so, doctors may be better equipped to identify patients who are at a higher risk of dementia development.

Brain lesions, also known as “white matter hyperintensities,” are present in nearly sixty percent of adults once they surpass age fifty. Still, the greater the amount of these lesions indicates more severe cognitive outcomes.

By identifying these risk factors early, Roseborough believes more patients can be put at ease through the wider availability of treatment options.

“One of the scariest things for people is a dementia diagnosis. I do not know many diagnoses that are scarier for people, and there is very little you can do. But, a big problem is that a lot of research for therapeutics is aimed at people who already have dementia. By the time patients know they have it and are terrified, it is often too late for a lot of therapeutics,” Roseborough said.

