This Relationship Expert Is Going Viral For 3 Pointing Out Things We Need To Normalize In All Relationships

Relationship expert and author Rachel DeAlto took to her Tik Tok page to post three reminders to recontextualize our intimate relationships.

This Tik Tok can give you solid tips that may be a game-changer for anyone struggling with their partner.

She told her viewers that it’s okay to get bored. “They are not here to entertain you,” and that isn’t your responsibility either.

She expands this to include a less than thrilling phone call or conversation, saying, “It doesn’t mean the relationship is bad or over.”

She also affirmed some of the rocky relationship moments that seem to have little to nothing to do with your partner.

She said, “it’s okay to have a rollercoaster of feelings,” and that it’s okay if you’re not 100 percent present in your relationship at all times.

For example, a friend of hers was under a lot of stress and wanted to break up with her partner. Rachel told her, “don’t make any big decisions when you’re stressed.”

She backed up this maxim with logic that holds up, advising viewers to separate negative feelings about their job or lifestyle from their partners.

TikTok; pictured above is Rachel

